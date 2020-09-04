U.S. Surgeon General offers guidelines for High Holiday worship

U.S surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams spoke with American Orthodox Jewish leaders in a virtual conference call today where he presented guidelines for High Holiday worship. The conference was sponsored by the Orthodox Union.

“It’s important that your congregation understand that it’s not just about how you feel and how someone looks, but assuming everyone has the virus, and putting barriers and limiting high-risk behavior," Adams said.

After remarking that online worship would be safest, Adams acknowledged that “the virtual option isn’t something you look to do."

Adams recommended holding services outside. If services are held indoors, worshipers should be masked and separated by six feet. Between services, the synagogue should be aired out and thoroughly cleaned.