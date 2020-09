16:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 U.S. unemployment rate declines by 17% in the month of August 1.37 million new jobs were created in the U.S. during the month of August, eclipsing the 1.35 million that had been predicted. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 17% in a single month, from 10.2% to 8.4%. ► ◄ Last Briefs