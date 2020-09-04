|
Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
20 years after abandoning Joseph's tomb, activists want to return
Twnety years after control of Joseph's tomb was given over to the Palestinian Authority, a group of activists are advocating for Israel to reassert control over the site.
Although military commanders in the area have said that the IDF could restore access to the site -- located on the outskirts of the Arab city of Nablus in central Samaria -- it seems that there is resistance to such a move on the part of the political echelon.
