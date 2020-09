15:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 'Fascinating to find out who's behind this campaign of lies' Read more After yet another article accusing Netanyahu of trading F-35s for normalization with the UAE, Likud & PM deny allegations. ► ◄ Last Briefs