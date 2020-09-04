'Colonel cleared by Supreme Court should not need its approval'

Colonel (ret.) Yisrael Shomer did not have to stand trial for shooting a stone-throwing Palestinian youth but the precedent of allowing his case to come before the Supreme Court has been blasted by Military Tactics, an organization that advances the image of the IDF in Israel.

"This was a military matter and had no place in a civilian court," the organization remarked. "Colonel Shomer did not need the Supreme Court's approval. Allowing this case to come before the court sets a dangerous precedent for the Left that seeks to undermine the legitimacy of military operations."