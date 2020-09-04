Man in 50s in serious condition after collapsing in street from heatstroke

A man in his fifties has been found unconscious and with symptoms of heatstroke on a street in Kiryat Shemoneh. MDA personnel transported him to Ziv hospital in Tzfat where he was sedated and put on a ventilator.

MDA paramedic Yuval Levy related: "When we arrived at the scene, passers-by showed us where the man was lying on the sidewalk and had been for quite a while, apparently. Someone had called MDA when he was found to be unresponsive. We conducted initial tests and saw that the man was hot to the touch. We immediately transferred him into the air-conditioned ambulance and gave him life-saving treatment including cooling his body and giving fluids, and transported him to hospital in serious and unstable condition."