Around 7,000 healthcare workers have died in global pandemic

Data compiled by Amnesty International shows that almost one in a hundred coronavirus deaths have been of health workers, The Independent reports.

Around 860,000 people have died worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic, of whom around 7,000 work in healthcare.

Carissa Etienne, director of the PanAmerican Health Organization, said that, "In the US and Mexico — which have some of the highest case counts in the world — health workers represent one in every seven cases."

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, called the death toll of over 7,000 health workers "a crisis on a staggering scale," adding that, "Every health worker has the right to be safe at work, and it is a scandal that so many are paying the ultimate price."