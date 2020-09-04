Likud: 'It would be fascinating to find out who's behind campaign of lies'

The Likud party has issued a rebuttal to allegations that party leader and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to the US sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

"The Left wing finds it hard to stomach the idea that Netanyahu succeeded in blowing apart the 'land for peace' template and for the first time ever, achieved 'peace for peace,'" its statement read. "Therefore, they are conducting a fake-news campaign against him. Reiterating this baseless accusation doesn't make it true."

The statement added that, "At no point during the negotiations between Israel and the United States that led to a historic breakthrough did the Prime Minister give his agreement to the sale of advanced weapons to any country in the region. It would be fascinating to find out who is behind this campaign of lies - maybe it's the same people who are behind the Iran-nuclear deal and who support the dismantling of communities in Judea and Samaria, both of which significantly harm Israel's security and which are vigorously opposed by Netanyahu."