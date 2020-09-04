WHO: No widespread vaccination till middle of next year

A spokesperson from the World Health Organization told journalists at a briefing in Geneva that the WHO assessment is that vaccines for the coronavirus will not be ready until the middle of next year, The Guardian reports.

“We are not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” Margaret Harris told journalists at a briefing in Geneva.

“This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” she added, referring to vaccine clinical trials.