MK Yair Golan: Netanyahu is lying to the people on security issues

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) has attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the wake of yet another report alleging that he consented to the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as a "pay-off" of sorts for the normalization treaty recently agreed upon.

"Netanyahu is lying to us on security matters," Golan said. "The damage he's causing to our security interests harms our soldiers, endangers our children ... We'll meet on Saturday night at Balfour," he added, referring to what have become regular protests outside the Prime Minister's Jerusalem residence on Balfour Street.