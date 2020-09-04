Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu did not agree to UAW F35 sale

In a response to allegations that Prime Minister Netanyahu granted his consent to the sale of F-35 fighter jets by the Americans to the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement:

"Repeating a false allegation against Prime Minister Netanyahu does not make it true. At no point in the talks with the United States leading to the historic breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates on August 13, did the Prime Minister give Israel's consent to the sale of advanced weapons to the Emirates."

The allegation was most recently made in an article in the New York Times.