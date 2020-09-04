MK Kushnir furious at provision for separate swimming at nature reserve

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) has erupted in fury at the decision of the Ein Tzukim nature reserve to designate some its opening hours for separate swimming (only men or only women).

"Why does a secular family who wants to go swimming have to check the calendar to find out which opening hours are for the general public and which are just for haredim?" he demanded. "The Parks and Nature Authority has bowed to pressure from the Betsalmo organization that appears to only care about human rights when they wear a yarmulke."

He added that, "People should beware, as this is just a pilot scheme. If it works, then they're going to expand this to other sites as well. Welcome to a state run according to Jewish law," he concluded.