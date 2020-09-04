MK Yeverkan emerges from isolation following coronavirus diagnosis

Deputy Internal Security Minister Gadi Yeverkan, diagnosed with coronavirus, has emerged from quarantine.

"Today I was first allowed to come out of isolation," he said, "after receiving the all-clear from my family doctor. I would like to thank Health Ministry staff and all others involved in the country's battle against coronavirus, literally around the clock."

He added that, "I never had any symptoms, but that could have changed at any moment - this is no simple virus."