Professor who claimed for years to be black admits: 'I'm white'

A professor at George Washington University has admitted that she falsely claimed to be black for years.

Jessica Krug, who has taught history since 2012 and specialized in African-American history, imperialism, and colonialism, made her confession in a blog post, The Telegraph reports.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life. I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” she wrote. She also called herself a "coward."