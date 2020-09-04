|
10:26
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
Acting police chief: Police are ready to step up enforcement
Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen has said that the police force is ready to step up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions and assist with implementation of the government's new "traffic light" program.
"Israel Police is prepared for and will carry out enforcement as required and in accordance with government guidelines," he said "We will invest all required resources in order to implement their decisions and supervise and enforce adherence."
Last Briefs