MK Yaalon: Netanyahu's claims to be Mr. Security are baseless

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has attacked the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, in the wake of a report in the New York Times according to which Netanyahu approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets by the Americans to the United Arab Emirates.

"Once again it's been proven that Netanyahu's claims to be looking out for the country's security are baseless," Yaalon said. "They didn't want to investigate the submarine affair, and so they got the ships affair. Then they didn't want to investigate the ships affair, so they got the F-35 affair. Netanyahu is endangering the country's security," he concluded.