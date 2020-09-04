Maori death rate from Covid-19 50% greater than European New Zealanders

A new study shows that the risk of dying from coronavirus is at least 50% higher in Maori peoples living in New Zealand as compared to those of European descent.

The authors of the study, quoted in The Guardian, note that their findings tally with similar studies on minority groups in other countries.

The posit several reasons for the disparities between minorities and others, including preexisting health conditions, poverty, and living in crowded conditions, which are generally all linked.