Police break up Ashdod beach party, disperse hundreds of youth

Police broke up a huge beach party last night in Ashdod, with hundreds of participants, many of whom were not wearing face masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

They were alerted to the existence of the party by seeing dozens of cars parked near the beach. Police identified the party's organizers who told officers that it was a birthday party. The party was dispersed and police issued fines for those found not wearing face masks. In addition, four organizers were arrested and taken for questioning. They will be brought before Ashkelon Regional Court this morning where police will request an extension of their remand.