08:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Motorcyclist injured on Road 60 A 20-year-old motorcyclist has sustained moderate injuries after skidding on Road 60 near the Iksal interchange. MDA responders and paramedics treated him at the scene and transported him to Haemek hospital.