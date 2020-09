08:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Electric bike rider injured in Tel Aviv accident A 22-year-old man riding an electric bike crashed into a tree in Tel Aviv and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to Ichilov hospital for treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs