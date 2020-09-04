|
07:42
Reported
Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
Abbas: We don't accept U.S. as sole mediators of conflict
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has stated that, "If Israel annexes part of Judea or Samaria, then Israel will have to bear the consequences. We will not back down from the decision we already made to cut off ties in such an event."
Abbas added that, "We're willing to hold a discussion on the matter at an international forum, and look for solutions, but we are not willing to accept the Americans as the sole mediators."
