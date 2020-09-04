Prof. Hezy Levy: Lockdown achieves the quickest results

Prof. Hezi Levy, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, told Reshet Bet this morning that he is particularly concerned as winter approaches that the country will be facing influenza and coronavirus at the same time.

"As we get closer to winter and the flu season, we're likely to see massive overcrowding in the hospitals," he said. "Imposing a full lockdown is what achieves the quickest results in bringing infection rates down, but on the other hand, it has consequences for all of us."

He added that, "There's no magic wand. Even when we impose pinpoint lockdowns, it has to be accompanied with giving a lot of assistance to the affected populations."