Gamzu admits he was 'taken aback' at huge increase in virus cases

Prof. Ronni Gamzu admitted in an interview with the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, to be published in full today, that he was taken aback by the latest data on coronavirus contagion, with yesterday's figures showing a rise of over 3,000 in the number of new cases.

"Things change, and when I see such a rate of infection in the Arab and haredi sectors, I have to take an adult and responsible position," he said. "As soon as I saw Wednesday's data, I asked where this was coming from. I was taken aback - such an increase of almost 50% from one day to the next really did not conform to the estimates."

Gamzu added that "I was extremely concerned, especially regarding the haredi community, because in recent weeks we had been seeing a lot of success there, with a lot of hard work, a lot of cooperation. And it all came at the same time as the reopening of schools too."