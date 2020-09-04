|
06:44
Reported
News Briefs
Hamas and Fatah underline rejection of Israel-UAE deal
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday hosted a virtual conference attended by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in which Fatah and Hamas underlined their rejection of the US-backed normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
"We cannot accept anyone speaking in our name. We have never allowed it, and we will not allow it, ever," Abbas said, as quoted by the AFP news agency.
