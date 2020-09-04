France criticizes US sanctions on ICC prosecutor

France on Thursday led criticism of US sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying Washington had launched a "serious attack" on the global body.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slapped sanctions on the top prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, and another senior ICC official, Phakiso Mochochoko, after earlier visa bans on Bensouda and others failed to head off the court's war crimes probe into US military personnel in Afghanistan.