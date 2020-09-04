05:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Britain stresses commitment to two-state solution British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday met Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser, to discuss the Middle East peace process. A foreign office spokesman said in a statement quoted by Reuters that Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also attended part of the meeting with Kushner, stressed that Britain still backs a “two-state solution” for the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs