|
05:22
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
Report: Netanyahu supported sale of F-35s to UAE
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu privately went along with a plan for the Trump administration to sell advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates, despite publicly saying later that he opposed the arms deal, officials familiar with the negotiations told The New York Times on Thursday.
Netanyahu chose not to try to block the deal as he took part in a broader effort in recent months to secure a diplomatic breakthrough normalizing relations between Israel and the Emirates, the officials said.
Last Briefs