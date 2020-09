04:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Mexico reports 5,937 new cases of coronavirus Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 5,937 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 513 additional fatalities. This brings the total in the country to 616,894 cases and 66,329 deaths. ► ◄ Last Briefs