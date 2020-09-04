|
04:08
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
'We want to see the Palestinians in their own state'
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday the US administration is "committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine", Haaretz reports.
The comments were made in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, during which O'Brien added, "We want to see the Palestinians in their own state with their own government, hopefully a democratic government, and one that thrives economically alongside Israel.”
Last Briefs