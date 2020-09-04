|
News BriefsElul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
7 Rochester police officers suspended following death of black man
Seven police officers in Rochester, New York, who were involved in the March arrest of a black man who was pinned to the ground and later died have been suspended, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, according to CNN.
The suspensions come a day after attorneys for Prude's family released police bodycam video that shows officers covering the man's head with a "spit sock" and holding him on the ground in a prone position before he stopped breathing.
