Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
Biden meets relatives of man who was shot in Wisconsin
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met on Thursday with relatives of Jacob Blake, the black man shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.
Biden and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake's family, including his father and three siblings, the Biden campaign said, according to the report.
