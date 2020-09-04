Report: British actor Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film “The Batman” to pause, US media outlets reported on Thursday.

Warner Bros. (T.N), the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production” had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused,” the Warner Bros. statement added.