21:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 'Religious and political gatherings should both be restricted' Read more Health Minister Yuli Edelstein explains decision to lockdown 30 towns and cities. 'If we follow the rules there won't be lockdowns.' ► ◄ Last Briefs