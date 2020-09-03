Likud chairman in Bnei Brak blasts lockdown of his city

The chairman of the Likud party in Bnei Brak Yaakov Vider has blasted the decision to include his city among the thirty that will be locked down on Monday.

"A lockdown in Bnei Brak will cause a medical and financial disaster for no reason," Vider said. "The previous lockdown did not stop infection but the opposite. The lockdown allowed the corona to spread rapidly in a giant congested city of a quarter of a million people," he added.