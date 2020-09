18:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Gamzu: 'We have reached a defining moment; total lockdown possible' At a corona cabinet meeting today, corona czar Roni Gamzu shouted, "We have reached a defining moment!" Siting the dramatic rise in coronavirus infection, Gamzu added: "It may well be that in one week's time there will be sixty red cities due to an exponential rise in cases and then we will have to impose a total lockdown." ► ◄ Last Briefs