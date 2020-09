18:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Court: No trial for IDF officer who shot terrorist stone-thrower Read more Israel's Supreme Court rejects petition to force IDF colonel who shot teenage stone-thrower to stand trial. 'Stones can kill.' ► ◄ Last Briefs