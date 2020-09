18:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Corona czar: 'Apathy in Arab society; weddings are infectious events' Israel's corona czar Roni Gamzu has decried the sharp increase of infection in the Arab sector. "There is minimizing of the coronavirus threat and apathy in Arab society," Gamzu stated. "Weddings are infectious events." ► ◄ Last Briefs