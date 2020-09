17:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Min. of Culture will oppose any attempt to cancel public performances Minister of Culture Hili Tropper has expressed his hope that public concerts and other performances will not be shut down. "I will oppose any attempt to do this," Tropper said, "unless there will a total national lockdown." Tropper's statement was made in an interview with Kan 11 television news. ► ◄ Last Briefs