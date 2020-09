17:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 General who shot Palestinian rock thrower will not face trial IDF General Yisrael Shomer (ret.) will not face trial for shooting a Palestinian youth who was throwing rocks. In rejecting a petition to the Supreme Court that sought an indictment of Shomer, judge Hanan Metlzer emphasized in his ruling that "rocks can kill." ► ◄ Last Briefs