CNN poll: Biden leads Trump by 8 points; Trump voters more convinced

A new CNN poll has Joe Biden still leading President Trump. However, Trump voters are more convinced about their choice than Biden voters are.

Only 45% of Biden voters say their vote is based on conviction that Biden is the right candidate for president (and not merely the anti-Trump candidate) while 77% of Trump voters say their vote is based on conviction that Trump is the right candidate.

51% of those polled believe the worst of the corona crisis is over, the first time more than 50% have felt this way and a sign that is seen as a positive for President Trump.