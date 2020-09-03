Facebook to ban all new political ads one week before election

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the Internet giant will ban all new political ads one week before the election. The move is being made due to the lack of time to check the veracity of claims made in such ads.

In addition, Facebook will not publish claims of victory by either candidate until final election results are confirmed.

'"This will definitely apply to the president once this policy goes into place and it will apply to everyone equally," Zuckerberg said during an interview on CBS television.