Samaria hiking trails mapped for the first time

HIking trails in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria have been mapped by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.

Hundreds of thousands hikers will now be able to familiarize themselves with the natural beauty of the area. Binyamin is the largest administrative territory in Israel and includes most of southern Samaria.

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel is a non-profit organization established in 1953 in order to preserve Israel's native plant and animal species as well as diverse biological environments throughout the country.