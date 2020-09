16:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Two suspects arrested for drug distribution in Tel Aviv via drones The police have arrested two men in Tel Aviv for distribution of drugs via drones. The drones were delivering packets of drugs by dropping them from the sky to customers waiting on the ground below. ► ◄ Last Briefs