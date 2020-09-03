Yair Lapid: '36 cabinet ministers, none responsible for restaurants'

Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) lashed out at the government today for its neglect of restaurateurs.

"There are 36 cabinet ministers and none is willing to take responsibility for the restaurant sector," Lapid wrote on Twitter. "Restaurateurs have been abandoned to their fate without any proposals for the future. No one listens to them or considers their problems and the challenges they face.

"They feel cut off, neglected, and and are fed up," Lapid added.