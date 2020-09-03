15:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Warning not to enter northern rivers due to pollution High levels of pollutants have been discovered in laboratory samples taken from northern rivers. The source of this pollution has not yet been found and the public meanwhile is warned not to enter these rivers. The polluted rivers include Chatzbani, Yarden Gesher (Jordan Bridge) Ha'chamisha, Yarden Gesher Chori, Yarden Meitzad Ateret, Gilbon Mapal (Waterfall) Devorah, Mejersa, Yehudiah, Mashoshim, Tzalmon Bereichat Haruv, and Tachant Hakemach (Windmill). ► ◄ Last Briefs