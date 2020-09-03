Government tries to prevent lab workers' strike despite minimal pay

The government is attempting to prevent a lab workers strike after the Tel Aviv labor court has allowed the strike to go forward. At issue is the pay of government lab workers, which is 31 shekels per hour as opposed to the pay of private lab workers, which is 100 shekels per hour.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the government has poured billions of shekels into private laboratories. Many lab workers have since left the government sector to work in the higher paying private labs.