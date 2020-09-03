Ethiopia covered up horrific migrant conditions in Saudi Arabia

Following a Telegraph exclusive report on horrific conditions in migrant camps for Ethiopian citizens imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, a document was leaked to the Telegraph showing that the Ethiopian government has known about the conditions for months already.

Worse still, the document, issued by the Ethiopian consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah, warns Ethiopians of "legal repercussions" if they continue to document their suffering by uploading photos and videos on social media.

It is thought that Ethiopia engaged in the cover-up in order not to risk jeopardizing diplomatic relations and trade with the Saudis.

Ethiopian authorities have denied the allegations, claiming the first they knew of the conditions in the prison camps was following the publication of the Telegraph's report.