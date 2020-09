14:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Yavneh pupil contracts coronavirus, 2 classes & 4 teachers in quarantine A second-grade student in the Irus school in Yavneh has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, two entire classes have been sent into home isolation, along with four teachers. ► ◄ Last Briefs