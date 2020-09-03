Yesh Atid faction succeeds in forcing PM to attend Knesset session

According to a report on Channel 13, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will appear at a Knesset plenum session next week, whose topic will be, "The disgraceful failure of the government in managing the health and economic crises linked to the coronavirus."

The session will take place next Wednesday and is the initiative of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction, which succeeded in gathering the necessary number of votes to demand the presence of the Prime Minister at the discussion.