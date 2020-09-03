International flights to Beijing resume after almost half a year

The first international flight in more than five months landed in China's capital, Beijing, today, AFP reports.

Passengers wearing masks were greeted by airport staff in full hazmat suits. In order to be permitted entry to China, travelers need to present a negative coronavirus test result, and they are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, before being released if two further tests are also negative.

Chinese aviation authorities are allowing arrivals from Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Canada - all countries deemed low-risk.